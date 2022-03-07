PM Sheikh Hasina reaches Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a five-day official visit to the country.

“A VVIP flight of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines (BG-1301) carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage members landed at the Abu Dhabi International Airport at 07:25pm (local time) today,” said Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, BSS reports.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, MP, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, MP are accompanying the prime minister.

During her stay in UAE, the Premier is scheduled to visit Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) on March 8 and also join a high level panel discussion on the occasion of International Women Day.

Later, she would visit Bangladesh Pavilion and the UAE Pavilion at the DEC.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister is also expected to meet the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the DEC.

On March 9, Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to hold talks separately with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan and Mother of the Nation of UAE Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak.

At the evening, she would join a dinner to be hosted by Bangladesh Ambassador in the UAE Md Abu Zafar.

Besides, the Prime Minister is expected to join FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific in the morning, while business forum in the evening jointly organised by the UAE and Bangladesh business delegation on March 10.

In the last day of her visit on March 11, Sheikh Hasina would attend a civic reception to be hosted by expatriate Bangladeshi community.

In addition, she would also lay foundation stone of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Building of Bangladesh English Private School and College at Ras Al Khaima.

On March 12, the Premier is scheduled to return home by a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG-1302.