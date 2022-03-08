28 Bangladeshi sailors to return from Romania tonight

The 28 crew members of Bangladeshi vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, which came under a missile attack at a Ukrainian port on Wednesday, will return home from Romania on Tuesday night.
Earlier, they were taken to Romania from war-torn Ukraine on Sunday.
The crew members of Banglar Samriddhi, owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, were stranded at the Olvia Port of Ukraine since February 23 because of the war.
On March 2, a crewman was killed in a missile attack. The rest of the crew members were then taken ashore for safety.