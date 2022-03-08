28 Bangladeshi sailors to return from Romania tonight

The 28 crew members of Bangladeshi vessel ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, which came under a missile attack at a Ukrainian port on Wednesday, will return home from Romania on Tuesday night.

Earlier, they were taken to Romania from war-torn Ukraine on Sunday.

The crew members of Banglar Samriddhi, owned by Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, were stranded at the Olvia Port of Ukraine since February 23 because of the war.