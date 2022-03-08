Bangladesh reports 7 deaths from Covud, 446 new cases

Bangladesh reported seven more Covid-related deaths with 446 fresh cases in 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday amid the declining trend in infections and fatalities.

The daily positivity rate slightly increased to 2.23 per cent from Monday’s 2.18 per cent after testing 19,964 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Monday, Bangladesh reported four Covid-linked deaths with 436 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,096 while the caseload to 19,48,148.

Among the new deceased, five were men and two were woman.

Six of the deaths were reported from Dhaka division while one from Sylhet division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 94.96 per cent with the recovery of 3,062 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.