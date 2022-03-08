Edible oil traders need to show receipt from Friday

No traders will be allowed of trading edible oil without receipt from Friday (March 11), said AHM Shafiquzzaman, Director General (DG) of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

“After Thursday (March 10), the edible oil traders have to show receipt while buying and selling oil. None will be allowed to run the business without a receipt.”

DG Shafiquzzaman stated this to the retailers and wholesalers at a view exchange meeting at TCB Bhaban in Karwan Bazar on Tuesday.

He said, “We have adequate oil in stock till Ramadan. There is no chance to hike the oil price. But some businessman are trying to hike the price creating an oil crisis in the country using Ukraine-Russian war”.

Ensuring to give all sorts of cooperation to the retailers and wholesalers to run the business rightly, the DG said, “Our drive to keep the price in the market under control is on.”

Md Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, recommended three matters to keep the oil price under control.

He alleged that there is not enough oil in stock.

Moulvibazar Traders Association general secretary Azmol Hossain Bablu said, “21 barrel oil is needed in the market every day. But there is not adequate supply of oil. If there is enough oil in the market, then the price will under our control.