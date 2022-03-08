Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK has announced a financial aid program for the poor

Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK has announced a program to provide financial assistance to an estimated 150 poor people in Greater Deulgram in the coming month of Ramadan.

The program was announced at a meeting of the executive committee of Greater Deulgram Welfare Trust UK held at Coriander Restaurant on Monday evening, March 7 .

Alhaj Samir Uddin, a prominent social activist and senior community leader from Deulgram (West) was present as the chief guest at the meeting of the executive committee of the trust chaired by Mohammed Ohid Uddin, senior vice-president of the trust and LibDem’s first British Bangladeshi councillor candidate in the Churchfield ward of Redbridge Council.

The meeting requested all the trustees of the organization to provide an annual grant this year as well as last year for the implementation of financial assistance program for approximately 150 poor people in greater Deulgram before the coming Ramadan.

It is hoped that the trustees of the organization currently stationed in Bangladesh, in consultation with the general secretary of the trust, will prepare a list of the poor in the greater Deulgram to provide this financial assistance and oversee the overall affairs.