Home remedies to get rid of tan on the face and body

Tanning is one of the common beauty problems faced by almost everyone. The intensive heat of the sun affects our skin in many ways. Exposure to direct sun rays makes our skin look dull and tanned.

Let’s dive straight into homemade tan removal methods:

1. Lemon juice & honey

The bleaching properties of lemon juice help in removing sun tan from the skin naturally while honey keeps your skin smooth and soft. Take one tablespoon of lemon juice and add some honey to it. Apply it to your skin and keep it for half an hour. Wash off

2. Turmeric & Bengal gram flour (besan) face pack

If you want to gently exfoliate the dead cells from your skin and remove suntan, then this face pack is definitely for you. Combine two tablespoons of the Bengal gram flour with a pinch of turmeric, some milk and one tablespoon of rose water.

Apply this pack on the tanned skin leaving it for about 20 minutes and then wash your face with cold water. You can also gently massage your face by putting some water on the dried face pack.

3. Lemon juice, cucumber & rose water face pack

Saturated lemon juice is good for removing tan, but it doesn’t suit everyone. So it is always advisable to go for a face pack made with lemon juice. This was just that. For this face pack, you need to mix one tablespoon of each of the ingredients in a bowl.

Dab the face pack on the tanned areas keeping it for 10-15 minutes until dry. Wash off with cold water. The lemon juice will reduce the tanning, while rose water and cucumber soothe skin inflammation.

4. Honey and Papaya face pack

The amazing exfoliating and bleaching properties of papaya makes it a perfect choice to remove suntan. The honey in this pack soothes and moisturises the skin. For the pack preparation, mash 1/2 cup of papaya together with one tablespoon of honey. Let this pack sit for half an hour on the tanned areas and wash it off with cold water.

5. Tomato Juice & Yogurt

The citric acid present in the tomato juice is a natural tan remover. It removes dark spots and pigmentation from the skin while yoghurt moisturises and soothes the skin. Mix one tablespoon each of tomato juice and yoghurt. Slather the pack on the tanned skin. Keep it for 1/2 an hour before washing off with cold water.