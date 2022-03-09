Bangladesh sees major decline in both Covid infection, death

Bangladesh reported one more Covid-related death with 323 fresh cases in 24 hours till 8:00am on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate declined to 1.97 per cent from Tuesday’s 2.23 per cent after testing 16,225 samples during the period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported seven more Covid-linked deaths with 446 fresh cases.

The fresh numbers took the country’s total fatalities to 29,097 while the caseload to 19, 48,471.

The only death was reported from Sylhet division.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.49 per cent.

However, the recovery rate rose to 95.09 per cent with the recovery of 2,824 more patients during the 24-hour period.

On January 28, Bangladesh logged its previous highest daily positivity rate at 33.37 per cent reporting 15,440 cases and 20 deaths.

On December 9 last year, Bangladesh logged zero Covid-related death after nearly three weeks.

The country reported first zero Covid-related death in a single day on November 20 last year along with 178 infections since the pandemic broke out in Bangladesh in March 2020.

Besides, the country registered the highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 last year, while the highest number of daily fatalities was 264 on August 10 last year.