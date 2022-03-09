Bangladesh, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to further cement the existing bilateral relations between the two countries for mutual benefits.

The decision was taken at a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and UAE Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Tuesday (local time), reports BSS.

Both the leaders led their respective teams at the meeting in Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen briefed the newsmen after the meeting.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, stressed the need for increasing operation of Emirates flights between the two countries.

In reply, Sheikh Hasina said her government is now constructing the 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. “We’re trying to increase our capacity to this end,” she added.

She said the UAE has plenty of trade and investment scopes in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh premier lauded the UAE government for successfully tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this context, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum appreciated the Bangladesh government, as telling to the prime minister that, “You have also done well (over Covid-19 management) ”.

Sheikh Hasina also praised Al Maktoum for making an extraordinary development of Dubai.

When the Dubai ruler talked about the development of Bangladesh, the premier said, “We’ve a lot of scope for further development.”

The UAE prime minister extended sincere thanks to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina for visiting the UAE during celebration of the International Women’s Day.

Chairperson of National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Saima Wazed, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Prime Minister’s Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman and State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira, PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh Ambassador to the UAE Mohammed Abu Zafar, Director General of Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) Major General Mohammad Maksudur Rahman, and President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Md Jashim Uddin were present at the meeting from Bangladesh side.