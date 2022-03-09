‘Mohabijoyer Mohanayak’ at Shilpakala Academy

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) has organised a three-day cultural festival titled ‘Mohabijoyer Mohanayak’, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The inaugural ceremony of the event was held at National Music and Dance Centre of the academy on Tuesday evening.

BSA Production Department Director Sohail Afsana delivered welcome speech at the inaugural ceremony with BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky in the chair.

On the opening day, Dhrupadi Theatre Troupe performed dance drama ‘Porichoy Dhanmondi’. The dance performance was followed by solo music performance. Singers Shilpi Biswas, Mimi Alauddin, Sika Ara, Bimanchandra Biswas, Razia Sultana, Eliza Putul and others performed at the programme.

On Wednesday, the second day of the festival, singers Raka Popy, Monifa Mustafiz, Farzana Eva, Humaira Bashir, Arup Buswas Arun Chuwdhury, Yousuf Ahmed Khan and others performed songs. Artistes of Shilpakala Academy also performed dance on the day.

The three-day event will be concluded through a closing ceremony at National Music and Dance Centre of the academy at 6:30pm today. At the concluding day singers Nishi Kawsar, Nahian Durana, Monir Baula Manik Dewan and others will perform songs.

Manipuri dance exponent Warda Rihab-directed dance drama ‘Joyer Alokbortika’ and Mahbub Mash’s dance drama ‘Bhetor Bahir’ will also be staged today. Besides, artistes of BSA will perform dance.

Arranged by Production Department of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, the event is being anchored by Ferdous Ara Bonna, Nasrin Huda Bithi and Arefin Masud.