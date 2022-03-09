Nasum breaks top 10 in ICC T20 bowling rankings

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has made his first appearance in the top 10 bowlers, thanks to his ‘Player of the Match’ performance of 4-10 in the first match against Afghanistan in the recently concluded two-match T20 series.

He is now in 10th position with 637 rating points in ICC T20 bowling rankings, led by South African Tanraiz Shamsi, the ICC has said in a press release.

Nasum, however, went wicket-less in the second T20 but even then his record has been improved.

Bangladesh batter Liton Das also improved his rankings following a good performance also in the two-match T20 series against Afghanistan.

Liton is the highest run-getter scoring 73 runs in two matches. Liton Das starred in the first match with 60, which helped him to gain 26 places to 49th over the course of the series.

In T20I cricket, whilst the top 12 batters are unchanged, at joint 13th position is Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai, who’s unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. Pakistan captain Babar Azam tops the list with 805 rating points.