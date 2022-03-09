PM Sheikh Hasina clears some important official e-files from abroad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates, has signed and cleared several important government from Abu Dhabi.

“The prime minister has cleared some important e-files of the government residing in Abu Dhabi cashing in on the advantage of the digital Bangladesh,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said on Wednesday.

The PM arrived in Abu Dubai on Monday on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.