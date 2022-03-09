Stranded 28 sailors reach Dhaka

Twenty-eight stranded crew members of Bangladeshi ship ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ have arrived in Dhaka.

They landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital at about 12:10 pm on Wednesday, Group Captain Tawhid Al Ahsan confirmed.

The 28 sailors left Romania airport by a Turkish Airlines flight at 10 pm on Tuesday.

The crew members arrived in Romanian capital Bucharest on March 6 from Ukraine through Moldova, said Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania, Daud Ali.

Md Mujibur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (planning) of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC), said the body of the ship’s third engineer Hadisur Rahman, who was killed during a rocket attack on the ship, has been preserved in a bunker near Ukraine and it will be brought back home at a convenient time.

The BSC ship got stranded in Ukraine as the Russian invasion started soon after it anchored at Olvia port on February 23.