UK’s daily coronavirus cases up by 67,159 but deaths fall to 123

A further 67,159 people in the UK have tested positive for Covid-19 today, data has revealed.

It’s up from yesterday’s total daily infections of 61,900, with an increase of 52 per cent on last week’s daily toll.

Sadly a further 123 people have lost their lives, 28 days after a positive test was confirmed.

It’s down on yesterday’s death toll of 212 and also down on last month’s toll, which hit 276.

It comes after data revealed that Covid hospital admissions are rising in some areas of the country.

Health chiefs have said that the rise in hospitalisation is due to waning immunity in the elderly population.

In the spring a vaccine booster programme will be rolled out – with the most vulnerable will be getting their fourth dose.

The weekly total of hospital admissions (8,763) is up by 11.1 per cent, the Government dashboard shows.

It’s only a small uptick, and a trend which may not continue.

However, most of those being admitted are older patients, a source involved in the government’s pandemic response told The I.