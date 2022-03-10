Attack on Zafar Iqbal: Recording statements of witnesses ends

A Sylhet court on Thursday completed recording of statements of the witnesses in a case filed over the attack on renowned writer Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on Shahajalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) campus in 2018.

Anti-Terrorism Special tribunal judge Nurul Amin recorded the statement of last witness in the case Dr MA Mamun, a physician of MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The court has recorded statement of 35 witnesses among 56 and fixed March 21 for the next hearing in this case, said Public Prosecutor Muminur Rahman Titu.

On March 3, 2018, a youth named Faizul swooped on Prof Zafar Iqbal and stabbed him with a knife at the SUST Mukta Mancha during a celebration programme, ‘Robofight,’ of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) department.

SUST registrar Ishfaqul Hossain filed a case was with Jalalabad Police Station the following day.

On March 8, a court placed Faizul on a 10-day remand for interrogation. Later Faizul gave confessional statement before court.

On July 26, police pressed charges against six people, including Faizul and Atiqur, in connection with the attack.

On October 4,2018, official trial in the case began by framing charges against the accused.

The other charge-sheeted accused are Faizul’s mother Minara Begum, brother Enamul Hasan, maternal uncle Md Fazlul Haque and friend Sohagh Miah.