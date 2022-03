Bollywood actress Sunny Leone fails to get work permit in Bangladesh

Bollywood actress Karenjit Kaur Weber, who is popular as Sunny Lione, has been denied the work permit in Bangladesh.

A notice of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting revealed the development on Wednesday.

Earlier, on March 2, the ministry had allowed 10 Indian artists including Sunny Lione to visit Bangladesh to shoot film titled Soldier directed by Shamim Ahamed Roni.