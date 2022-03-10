Electronic Sports Championship 2022 begins Mar 22

Bangladesh National Electronic Sports Championship 2022, Road to Asian Games is starting in a joint collaboration between the Bangladesh Youth Development and Electronic Sports Association and the National Olympic Committee (NOC) for the first time.

The qualifying round of the tournament will start from March 22, said a press release on Thursday.

The competition will be based on the popular online games FIFA and Hearthstone. Interested candidates can participate in the tournament by registering online. The registration process, which started on March 6, will continue till March 15. The top 8 teams from the qualifying round will get a chance to play in the final round.

Arefa Parvin Taposhe, President of Bangladesh Youth Development and Electronic Sports Association, said, “Bangladesh’s local Esports scenario is definitely on an upward trend compared to the situation 5 years ago. However, we are still far away from reaching a clear end goal or benchmark. That is why we are working relentlessly to ensure a brighter future for Esports in the country.”