Metals and mining giant Rio Tinto is cutting ties with Russia.

A spokesman for the Anglo-Australian firm, which is headquartered in London, told Reuters it is “in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business”.

Those comments clarified earlier remarks by a top Rio executive, the head of its copper operations, who told an energy conference on Thursday morning that it would be “very difficult” for the company to stop all imports from Russia, reports BBC.