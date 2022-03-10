Sailor Hadisur’s body to be taken to Romania today

The body of Hadisur Rahman, third engineer of Bangladeshi ship ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ will be taken to Romania from Ukraine on Thursday.

Engineer Md Sakhawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association (BMMOA), confirmed the news at 11:15pm on Wednesday.

A freezer van carrying Hadisur’s body is scheduled to leave Ukraine for Romania at an early hours. The body will be taken to Bucharest, capital of Romania.

“It will take time to take the body to Romania from Ukraine due to lack of manpower. But all sorts of preparation have been completed on Wednesday”, engineer Md Sakhawat said.

Twenty-eight stranded crew members of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The BSC ship with 29 crew members got stranded in Ukraine as the Russian invasion started soon after it anchored at Olvia port on February 23.

Hadisur Rahman was killed during a rocket attack on the ship on March 2.