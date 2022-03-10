UK daily Covid cases up as 71,259 new infections recorded amid fears of waning immunity

DAILY coronavirus infections in the UK have hit 71,259 today, new data has revealed.

It’s an increase of 56 per cent on last week’s cases, when infections hit 45,656.

Infections have been creeping up and rates are up 83 per cent on this time last month, when 38,933 people per day were testing positive with the bug.

Sadly a further 142 people have lost their lives within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

This is down 26 per cent on last week’s daily deaths and also down 31 per cent on last month’s rate.

Vaccines are the best way to get through the Omicron wave, experts have repeatedly said – and slash the risk of serious illness or hospitalisation in yourself and others.

It comes as a hybrid variant of Delta and Omicron has been confirmed by scientists, an immunity starts to wane in the UK.

Dubbed “Deltacron”, the new strain combines features of both lineages, but it is not known if it’s any more dangerous.