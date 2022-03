Habiganj Correspondent : At least four people were killed and 20 were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj tonight.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Ajay Chandra Dey, officer-in-charge of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station confirmed the development to our Moulvibazar correspondent tonight.