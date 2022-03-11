Bangladesh reports 5 more Covid deaths, 257 new cases in a day

Bangladesh reported five more Covid-19 deaths and 257 new cases in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Friday.

The positivity rate dropped to 1.86 per cent during the same period as 13,801 samples were tested across the country.

Three deaths and 327 cases were reported the previous day.

The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 29,105 and the case tally to 19,49,055.

Besides, 2,399 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.31 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 18, 2020 and the maiden death on March 8 in the same year.