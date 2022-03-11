Edible oil prices to come down soon: Anisul

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Friday said the prices of edible oil in the country will come down very soon due to the different initiatives taken by the government.

“The prices of the edible oil have gone up recently not only in our country, but also across the globe. The government has taken all the measures possible to control the price. I think the price will come down soon,” the minister said.

Anisul Huq said these while addressing a special extended meeting of Kasba Upazila Awami League at Kasba Upazila Parishad Auditorium in Brahmanbaria, BSS reports.

While talking about district councils, whose tenures have been already expired, the law minister said the new election commission has assumed office recently and they would hopefully arrange the election for district councils.

