For the first time, London introduces name of a station in Bengali

Many Bangladeshis have been living in London for years. They continue to make significant contributions to the British economy. Recently, for the first time, the name of a station in London has been written in Bengali in honour of these Bangladeshis living in UK.

On Friday (March 11th), Bangladesh’s State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak posted several pictures of London’s Whitechapel Station on Facebook. He wrote, “A different achievement for Bangladeshis. This is the first time that the name of a train station in London has been written in Bengali alongside in English. Thanks to the people concerned.”

According to the British media ‘East London Advertiser’, following a letter from Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs, the authorities are considering to introduce Bengali symbol in the famous City Hall like Whitechapel.

Earlier on January 24, John Biggs announced plans to name four Council buildings after historic Bengali figures to honour their contribution to the borough.

Whitechapel is a London Underground and London Overground station located on Whitechapel Road and Durward Street in the Whitechapel area of London, United Kingdom