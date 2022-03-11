Hadisur’s body to reach Bangladesh on March 13-14: Shahriar

The body of engineer Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a rocket attack on the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded at a Ukraine port, is expected to reach Dhaka on March 13 or 14, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Friday.

Shahriar said, “Hadisur’s body has arrived in Moldova from Ukraine. We hope it will reach Bucharest, the capital of Romania by morning.”

After some official procedure there, the body will be sent to Bangladesh, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 28 surviving crew members of Bangladeshi ship ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since February 23, following Russia’s invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, third engineer of the ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel on March 3. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur’s body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine. The procedure to bring back Hadisur’s body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.