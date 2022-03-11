Price hike: LDA calls half-day hartal on March 28

A half-day hartal has been called on March 28 protesting price hike of the essential commodities and government moves to hike prices of water, electricity and gas.

Left Democratic Alliance, a combine of nine left-leaning political parties, called the hartal on Friday.

Saiful Huq, LDA coordinator and Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh secretary Saiful Huq, announced the programme in a press conference held at the office of the Communist Party of Bangladesh in Purana Paltan of the capital.