Saudi customs’ new guidelines for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi customs has issued new guidelines for Hajj and Umrah passengers in Saudi Arabia. From now on, if anyone wants to carry 60,000 riyals or more, gold and other things, they have to inform the relevant authorities of that country.

This information was given in a notification signed by Bangladesh’s Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs Abul Kashem Muhammad Shaheen recently.

It says that according to the Saudi government’s policy, any passenger carrying 60,000 Saudi riyals or the equivalent amount of money, gold and luggage, must inform in writing the relevant authorities of that country. Electronic vouchers should be taken for carrying goods. In case of any deviation, the passenger will have to face trial under the Saudi local law.

The notification further says that Hajj and Umrah passengers will be able to take only a “limited amount of medicines” as per their doctors’ prescriptions.

Carrying hats, jordas, medicines and other items without prescriptions for commercial purposes is a punishable offense. Transporting these items for commercial purposes could tarnish Bangladesh’s image with the Saudi government, the press release further says.