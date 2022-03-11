UK daily Covid cases up by 72,898 as official R rate rises slightly

THE UK’s daily Covid cases have gone up by 72,898 today, as the R rate also rose slightly.

It’s the fourth day in a row infections have risen, with concerns immunity is waning in older people.

The official R rate is now between 0.8 to 1.1 – as high as 1.2 in the South West.

Last week it rose to 0.8-1, possibly reflecting the recent rise in daily infections.

An R value between 0.8 and 1.0 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 8 and 10 other people, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says.

Keeping up with boosters is the best way to stay protected from catching and spreading the virus, and ward off any new variants.