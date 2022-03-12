Bangladeshi woman burnt to death in Kolkata hotel fire

An elderly Bangladeshi woman was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kolkata early Saturday.

The fire originated on the second floor of ‘Rahbar Guest House’ on Free School Street at an early hours.

Two people – a 35-year-old Bangladeshi named Moinul Haque, and a West Bengal resident named Mehatab Alam – were admitted to a hospital after they inhaled smoke in the fire, according to Anandabazar reports.

The deceased was Shamimatul Ars, 60.

It is believed the fire originated from an electric short circuit. Eleven rooms at the hotel were gutted by the devastating fire.

Firefighters put the blaze under their control after three hours of frantic efforts.

Some 28 Bangladeshi nationals were staying at the hotel at the time of the fire, the reports said.