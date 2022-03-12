Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 3 deaths, 198 cases in last 24 hrs

Bangladesh logged three more deaths and 198 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00 am on Saturday.

The infection rate dropped further to 1.77% during the same period after testing 11,183 samples across the country.

With the latest figures, the country’s death toll reached to 29,108 and the case tally to 19,49,253.

Meanwhile, 1,821 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.39%.

On Friday, the country reported five deaths and 257 cases with 1.86% positivity rate.