Disabled girl raped in Moulvibazar, one held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) allegedly arrested a man for violating a disabled girl at Sreemangal upazila in Moulvibazar district on Saturday afternoon.

The arrestee is Rajat Dhar, 50, a resident of village Ubahata under Kamalganj upazila of the district.

Police said the victim, 25, worked at Rajat’s house. The house owner Rajat raped the girl several times offering various temptations. After a few days, the girl stopped going to work there. Later, the girl was found to be six months pregnant after a medical examination.

The victim’s father filed a case against Rajat with Kamalganj Police Station.

Later, RAB personnel nabbed him from Indian border area Chatla in Kamalganj upazila while trying to flee India, Kamalganj Police Station officer in-charge Ferdouse Hasan said.