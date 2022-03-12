Dr Kamal Hossain made Gano Forum president again

Dr Kamal Hossain has again been declared Gano Forum president at the party’s special council.

Earlier his name was proposed as the party’s new president at the council. Later, the members of the Forum present extended their support to the proposal.

The council was held at the Jatiya Press Club auditorium in the capital on Saturday (March 12).

He said it is possible to change the state power like the past by forming an electoral front or alliance against the party in power if the trend of corrupt and negative politics continue in the country.

Gano Forum convening committee member Mostaque Ahmed, Advocate Altaf Hossain, AR Jahangir and Nazmul Islam Sagar, among others, were present.