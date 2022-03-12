Educational instts to start classes in full swing from Mar 15

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said educational institutions in the country will start classes in full swing from March 15.

“In-person classes in all the educational institutions of all levels will start from that day in full swing,” Dipu Moni said this to media at Sher E Bangla Balika Mahavidyalaya in Dhaka’s Tikatuli area on Saturday.

There she inaugurated a building.

“We have not been able to start classes so far due to coronavirus situation. Now, the situation became normal. The students have also been brought under vaccination. So, we will start regular classes from March 15,” the Minister said.