FBCCI to set up trade center in UAE

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) is going to set up a trade center in Dubai to boost trade and investment with the UAE. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Business Council (BBC) of Dubai and FBCCI on Friday in Dubai.

According to the agreement, BBC-Dubai will co-operate in setting up the FBCCI trade center in Dubai. FBCCI will undertake activities of coordinating and promoting trade and investment and commerce between Bangladesh and UAE, said a press release.

The FBCCI trade center will work to strengthen business relations with other countries by using Dubai as a hub. The trade center will provide various assistance to UAE businessmen interested in investing in Bangladesh.

President of FBCCI Md. Jashim Uddin and founder president of BBC-Dubai Mohamed Mahtabur Rahman signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of their organization. BSEC Chairman Prof. Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam was present as the Chief Guest at the signing ceremony.

Among others, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Vice President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director M.G.R Nasir Majumder, Mohammed Bazlur Rahman and Md. Nizam Uddin were present at the event.