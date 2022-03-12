Gano Forum Council: MP Mokabbir comes under attack

Lawmaker Mokabbir Khan came under attack during a clash between two groups of Gono Forum at the party’s council held at the Jatiya Press Club Saturday morning.

Mokabbir Khan, a leader of Dr Kamal Hossain faction of the Gono Forum, along with 10 others are reportedly injured at the mayhem.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a leader of Dr Kamal Hossain faction, confirmed the attack at the Hall Room at the Jatiya Press Club

“They (opposite group members) committed vandalism in the Hall Room, committed attack and took away our banner before commencement of the council,” he said.

Replying to a query, he said the attack and vandalism were committed by 20-25 people under the leadership of Mohsen Rashid, a stalwart of Mostafa Mohsin Montu faction.

However, the council was held afterwards.