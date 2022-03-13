BCB to hold AR Rahman concert to mark Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) initiative to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Oscar winning musician AR Rahman will perform at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on March 29 .

AR Rahman’s concert was supposed to be held along with the two T20 matches of ‘Mujib Hundred Cup’ between Asia XI and World XI in March 2020.

As the whole world came to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the BCB had to go backwards with the huge arrangement.

But even after two years, part of that festival is going to see the light of day. BCB is not able to organise the two T20 matches right now due to busy international schedule. The cricket apex board has decided to hold only the concert.

BCB Chief Executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury confirmed the news, also adding that the board has sought time from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this, reports BSS.

Not only AR Rahman, some of the top music stars of Bangladesh will also perform on the stage of this festival. This is not the first time that AR Rahman will perform in the BCB’s programme. The talented musician performed in a concert before the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh also.

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Faf du Plessis were all scheduled to participate in the two T20 matches, which were scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21, 2020.

However, the BCB has plans to organise the matches as soon as the opportunity creates.

“We have not gone backward from the plan to host two T20 matches. We are committed to hosting those two matches. We will organise whenever we get the opportunity. Now we are arranging the concert which will be held on March 29 in Mirpur.”

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is scheduled to start from March 15 in Mirpur. For the concert of AR Rahman, the match of the last two rounds at the end of March will be held on ULAB ground.