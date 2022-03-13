Death toll from airstrike at Ukraine base rises to 35

A Russian airstrike killed 35 people early Sunday morning at a military facility in western Ukraine, miles from the Polish border.

The Lviv Regional Military Administration said at least eight Russian rockets struck a training facility near Yavoriv, a town about 35 miles west of Lviv and 10 miles from the Polish border. The attack could be heard from Lviv, ABC News reports.

Thirty-five people were killed and 134 were wounded, according to Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the regional military administration. It was unclear whether civilians were among the injured.

“Today the Lviv region was hit by missiles, preliminary by jets, stationed in Saratov, Russia, not flying into Ukrainian territory,” Kozytskyi said. “Preliminary more than 30 missiles were launched. Anti-missile defense worked, some amount of missiles were shot down. The Yavoriv firing ground came under attack.”