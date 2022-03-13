Hadisur’s body to reach Dhaka Monday noon

The body of engineer Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a rocket attack on the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded at a Ukraine port, is scheduled to reach Dhaka on Monday (March 13).

Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania, Daud Ali, confirmed the news on Sunday.

Due to heavy snowfall, Turkish Airlines fight which carrying Hadisur’s body could not leave Romania on due time, Daud Ali said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 28 surviving crew members of Bangladeshi ship ‘Banglar Samriddhi’, who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since February 23, following Russia’s invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, third engineer of the ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel on March 3. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur’s body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine. The procedure to bring back Hadisur’s body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.