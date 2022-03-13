London’s Whitechapel Station & Brick Lane Arch gets new Bengali signage

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Bengali language signage has been installed at the Whitechapel Station to acknowledge the importance and contribution of the Bengali community in East London, and as part of celebrations to mark 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.

London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council funded the dual language signs in English and Bengali outside and throughout the station, following a council and community-led campaign to install the signs.

Following installing the signs, the Council said Tower Hamlets is proud to be home to the biggest Bangladeshi community in the UK, with around a third of residents of Bangladeshi heritage and iconic areas such as Brick Lane.

Located in a rich and culturally diverse area, Whitechapel station is an important interchange for both underground lines and London Overground. The new Elizabeth line station weaves between the existing transport services with an elevated station concourse, which improves community links.

In addition, following repairs, the Council has reinstalled Brick Lane Arch as Banglatown Gate. The original Brick Lane Arch was designed by Meena Thakor in association with Anne Thorne Architects in 1997 and put up by fundings from the Bethnal Green City Challenge.