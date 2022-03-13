Minister Mannan can’t say when prices will stabilise

Sunamganj Correspondent : Planning Minister M A Mannan said on Saturday he had no ability to say for sure when the commodity market in the country would stabilise as prices skyrocketed hitting hard the poor and limited income group of people.

“I don’t have any ability to say when the prices of the essentials will stabilise in the country”, Mr Mannan told media people in Sunamganj on the day.

Mr Mannan’s comment over the soaring commodity prices in the country came when he was inaugurating a building at Surma High School at Shantipur of the district. The school building is meant for ICT labs.

He, however, said the government was working relentlessly to tame the commodity prices.

“The government is now working strategically to bring the soaring prices of essentials under control.”

He also said the prices of essentials were increasing across the world, not only in Bangladesh.

There was no scope to deny the fact that corruption existed in Bangladesh, the minister said. The government was taking action following complaints.