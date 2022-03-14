Bangladesh reports 239 cases, one death from Covid-19

Bangladesh on Monday reported 239 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours and recorded one death due to the deadly virus during the same period.

“The country reported 1.75 percent Covid-19 positive cases as 13,667 samples were tested in the past 24 hours,” Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

In the past 24 hours, the combined figure of coronavirus in Dhaka city and upazilas of the district is 176 while no Covid-19 death was reported during the period.

The official tally showed that the virus killed 29,112 people and infected 19,49,725 so far, the statement added.

The recovery count rose to 18,62,808 after another 1,922 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the past one day.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 95.54 percent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.49 percent died, the DGHS statistics showed.

The DGHS said among the total 29,112 fatalities, 12,791 occurred in Dhaka division, 5,861 in Chattogram, 2,141 in Rajshahi, 3,716 in Khulna, 982 in Barishal, 1,326 in Sylhet, 1,416 in Rangpur and 879 in Mymensingh divisions.