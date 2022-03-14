Bangladesh Women clinch historic WC win against Pakistan

Bangladesh Women’s cricket team defeated Pakistan by nine runs in their first ODI World Cup at Seddon Park in New Zealand on Monday.

Bangladesh scored 234 runs in 50 overs, their highest ODI score.

Despite a century from opener Sidra Ameen, Pakistan were restricted to 225 at the end of 50 overs.

Fahima Khatun won the player of the match award for taking three crucial Pakistani wickets, which left them reeling.

The tournament marks Bangladesh Women’ first World Cup appearance. The team has played three matches so far, registering losses against South Africa and New Zealand.