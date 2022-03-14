DGDA finds samples of Napa syrup satisfactory

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has found the samples of Napa syrup satisfactory.

It visited factory of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BPL) following an allegation that two children died of taking Napa syrup.

The factory visit aimed at investigating whether Beximco produced the syrup or other company manufactured it and used the logo of Beximco.

According to media reports, two children allegedly died at Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria. The deceased are Yasin Khan and Morsalin.

However, the bottles of syrup causing deaths of two children are in possession of police now and yet to be examined by the DGDA.