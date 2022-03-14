FM Momen admitted to CMH

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has been admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka as he fell sick.

He fell sick inside a Turkish Airlines flight while returning Dhaka from Turkey on Sunday.

After landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen visited the United Arab Emirates last Monday (March 7) accompanied by the Prime Minister. From there, he went to Ankara on Friday (March 11) to attend a roundtable meeting of the Second Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.