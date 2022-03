The body of engineer Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a rocket attack on the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded at a Ukraine port, arrived in Dhaka on Monday.

A Turkish Airlines flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport with the body at about 12:05 pm, the airport executive director Captain AHM Touhidul Ahsan confirmed.

On Sunday, the flight was cancelled due to heavy snowfall in Istanbul, the capital of Turkey.