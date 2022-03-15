10 individuals, one organisation named for ‘Swadhinata Padak 2022’

The government has named ten renowned personalities and an organisation for highest state award “Swadhinata Padak 2020” in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation.

A list of nominees for the award was released in a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Tuesday.

The recipients are:

1. Freedom fighter Ilias Ahmed Chowdhury (Independence and Liberation War)

2. Martyr Colonel Khandaker Nazmul Huda, Bir Bikram, (Independence and Liberation War)

3. Siraj Uddin Ahmed (Independence and Liberation War)

4. Abdul Jalil (Independence and Liberation War)

5. Late Sohiuddin Ahmed (Independence and Liberation War)

6. Late Sirajul Haque (Independence and Liberation War)

7. Late Md Amir Hamza (Literature)

8. Late architect Syed Moinul Islam (Architecture)

9. Professor Kanak Kanti Barua (Medical)

10. Professor Md Kamrul Islam (Medical)

11. Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute (Research and Training)

Each award recipient will get a medal weighing 50 grams of gold of 18 karat, Tk 5 lakh and a citation.

Since 1977, Bangladesh has been honouring individuals and institutions with the award every year ahead of Independence Day on Mar 26.