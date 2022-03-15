Bangladesh sees zero-COVID deaths after 96 days

Bangladesh has witnessed zero death from Covid-19 after 96 days as none died from the deadly disease in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Tuesday.

Earlier, Bangladesh recorded no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time on November 20 last year. Both COVID-19 cases and deaths significantly dropped throughout Bangladesh in the recent months as vaccinations have largely increased.

However, 217 persons tested positive for the dreadful virus during the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was recorded at 1.54 per cent.

The latest figures took the country’s death toll to 29,112 and the case tally to 19,49,942.

The health officials tested 14,049 samples across the country during the 24 hours period.

It was stated in a regular press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Service (DGHS) on Tuesday (March 15)

One death and 239 cases were reported the previous day.

Moreover, 1,600 Covid patients recovered during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate stands at 95.61 per cent.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on March 18, 2020 and the first death on April 3 in the same year.