‘Chhutir Ghonta’ director Azizur Rahman passes away

Eminent film director Azizur Rahman passed away at a hospital in Toronto, Canada on Monday night. He was 83.

He breathed his last around 11:30pm (Bangladesh time), his daughter Alia Rahman Bindi confirmed.

Bindi said, “My father Rahman has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last one month. He also suffered a cardiac arrest during the treatment.”

Azizur Rahman was famous for his film Chhutir Ghonta.

The legendary film director started his carrier as an assistant to director Ehtesham in 1958 for the film ‘A Desh Tomar Amar’.

His notable films include Chhutir Ghonta, Matir Ghor, Janata Express, Sampanwala, Daktar Bari, Gormil, and Samadhan and Ashikkhito.