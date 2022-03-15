Hadisur laid to rest at family graveyard in Barguna

Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed on March 3 in a rocket attack on a Bangladeshi vessel stranded at a Ukrainian port, was buried at his family graveyard at Kalatala village under Betagi upazila of Barguna district on Tuesday.

A large number of people joined his namaz-e-janaza that was held at 10 am at a field beside his house.

After the janaza, Hadisur was buried beside the graves of his paternal grandfather and grandmother.

UNO Suhrid Salehin said his family will be given maximum support from the upazila administration.

Earlier on Monday, the body of Hadisur arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka by a Turkish Airlines flight around 12.30 pm. There the family received the body.

Later, Hadisur’s body was taken to his Barguna home.

On March 9, 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since February 23, following Russia’s invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, the third engineer of the BSC ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur’s body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine as the procedure to bring back the body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.