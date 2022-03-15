Hoseni Dalan Blast Case: Arman jailed for 10-yr, Kabir 7-yr, 6 acquitted

A tribunal in Dhaka has sentenced two members of banned militant outfit JMB– Mohammad Arman and Kabir Hossain — to ten years and 7 years in jail respectively in a case over bomb blast at Hoseni Dalan during the preparation for Tajia procession ahead of the holy Ashura in 2015.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal of Dhaka announced the verdict this noon.

The court, however, acquitted six others as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them.

They are Abu Sayeed, Rubel Islam, Chan Miah, Omar Faruk, Ahsan Ullah Mahmud and Shahjalal Miah.

Earlier on March 3, the judge fixed today for the verdict after hearing the arguments of both the state and the defence counsels.

On October 24 of 2015, two people were killed and 115 were injured in the bomb explosions at the Shia Muslim community’s headquarters — Hoseni Dalan.

A case was filed with the city’s Chawkbazar police station in this regard and later it was handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) police for investigation.

In October, 2016, Md Shafiuddin Sheikh, Inspector of DB (south) submitted a charge sheet in the case accusing 10 militants after getting approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On May 31, 2017, a court framed charges against the 10 accused and official trial in the case began.

On May 14, 2018, the case was transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal where lawyers of two accused claimed that they were minor and submitted documents in this regard.