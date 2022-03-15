ICC extends WCSL cut-off date to accommodate BAN’s IRE tour

The international Cricket Council extended the cut-off date of World Cup Super League (WCSL) by 45 days in order to accommodate Bangladesh’s tour of Ireland. Initially, the cut-off date was March 30.

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury on Monday confirmed the development, adding that they are expecting to complete the tour within the stipulated time frame extended by the ICC, reports Cricbuzz.

”Yes, the cut-off date of ICC Super League is extended,” said Nizamuddin. “BCB and our Irish counterparts requested ICC to extend it, so that we can complete our Ireland tour and we are expecting to do that by May,” he added.

Bangladesh were scheduled to travel to Ireland on May 2020 to play three ODIs and four T20Is but the tour got postponed due to Covid-19. Ireland recently announced their schedule for 2022, though they could not accommodate Bangladesh into it as the latter have a jam-packed international schedule this season.

”We have been playing matches at a stretch and so could not find out time for the series against Ireland. Now, as the time is extended, we can complete the tour in May,” Nizamuddin said.

Bangladesh are leading in the ICC Super League points table and now are preparing to take on South Africa in the upcoming tour comprising three ODIs and two Tests.